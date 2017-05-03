Global Automotive Software Market 2017-2021: Virtualization Software to Enable In-Vehicle SoCs to Host Multiple OS - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 03, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Automotive Software Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global automotive software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Automotive Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and aftermarket.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is standardization of product offerings and use of open-source platforms to reduce the cost of application and firmware development. Traditionally, the competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the acceleration and horsepower of the vehicle. Recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs to the automotive infotainment systems. A potential area of competition among both automobile manufacturers and automotive infotainment system manufacturers is the software or OS used in vehicle infotainment systems.
Manufacturers of automotive infotainment systems are shifting toward the PC-like architectural concept where the functionality of the system is dependent on the central processing unit (CPU). As a result, the OS or software used in the systems acts as the product differentiator among the brands.
Market trends
- Over-the-air (OTA) updates for software components
- Virtualization software to enable in-vehicle SoCs to host multiple OS
- Adoption of high bandwidth automotive networks
- Shifting focus of OEMs toward the development of autonomous vehicles
- Rise of container technology in software development
- Increasing use of agile application development methodologies
Key vendors
- Airbiquity
- Adobe Systems (Adobe)
- BlackBerry
- Microsoft
- Wind River
Other prominent vendors
- ACCESS
- Atego
- Autonet Mobile
- Broadcom
- Green Hills Software
- Mentor Graphics
- MontaVista Software
- NXP Semiconductors
- Renesas Electronics
- Texas Instruments
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by application
Part 07: Market segmentation by product
Part 08: Market segmentation by geography
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
Part 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r5dq4d/global_automotive
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716