Global Automotive Software Market 2017-2021: Virtualization Software to Enable In-Vehicle SoCs to Host Multiple OS - Research and Markets

The global automotive software market to grow at a CAGR of 10.89% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Automotive Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations and aftermarket.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is standardization of product offerings and use of open-source platforms to reduce the cost of application and firmware development. Traditionally, the competition among the automotive manufacturers was limited to the acceleration and horsepower of the vehicle. Recently, there has been a shift in the focus of consumers and OEMs to the automotive infotainment systems. A potential area of competition among both automobile manufacturers and automotive infotainment system manufacturers is the software or OS used in vehicle infotainment systems.

Manufacturers of automotive infotainment systems are shifting toward the PC-like architectural concept where the functionality of the system is dependent on the central processing unit (CPU). As a result, the OS or software used in the systems acts as the product differentiator among the brands.

Market trends



Over-the-air (OTA) updates for software components

Virtualization software to enable in-vehicle SoCs to host multiple OS

Adoption of high bandwidth automotive networks

Shifting focus of OEMs toward the development of autonomous vehicles

Rise of container technology in software development

Increasing use of agile application development methodologies

Key vendors



Airbiquity

Adobe Systems (Adobe)

BlackBerry

Microsoft

Wind River

Other prominent vendors



ACCESS

Atego

Autonet Mobile

Broadcom

Google

Green Hills Software

Mentor Graphics

MontaVista Software

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics

Texas Instruments



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by application



Part 07: Market segmentation by product



Part 08: Market segmentation by geography



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



