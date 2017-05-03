According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global transplantation marketis projected to grow to USD 117.89 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 10% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Transplantation Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Transplantation is a procedure wherein diseased or injured cells, tissues, or organs are replaced with healthy cells, tissues, or organs to restore normal functioning of the body. The development of new and improved transplantation products, including tissue products, tissue typing technology, and surgical medical instruments are driving the growth of the market.

Based on procedures, the report categorizes the global transplantation market into the following segments:

Kidney transplantation

Liver transplantation

Heart transplantation

Lung transplantation

Pancreas transplantation

Other transplantations

The top three revenue-generating procedure segments in the global transplantation market are discussed below:

Kidney transplantation

"Kidney transplantation is a surgical procedure that involves the replacement of a diseased kidney with a healthy kidney. The global transplantation market by kidney transplants occupy a majority 50% of the overall sharessays Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead analyst at Technavio for life science research tools research.

Based on the source of the donor organ, kidney transplants are classified into deceased donor and living donor transplantation. Kidney transplantation is carried out to treat severe conditions such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), repeated urinary infections, renal failure, polycystic kidney disease, glomerulonephritis, and hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Liver transplantation

Liver transplants involve the replacement of a diseased or injured liver with a whole liver or a healthy segment from a donor. Chronic liver failure is usually caused in adults due to cirrhosis caused by hepatitis C or long-term alcohol consumption. In children, it is usually caused by biliary atresia.

The advances in liver transplants such as the streamlining of pre-transplant serological testing, bio-analytical testing, and genomic services have raised success rates of the procedures. Also, governments provide financial assistance and reimbursements to aid patients in receiving timely treatment.

Heart transplantation

Heart transplants are performed on patients suffering from severe coronary artery disease or end-stage heart failure. The leading causes of heart failure include coronary heart disease, congenital heart defects, damaged heart valves or heart muscles, or viral infections of the heart.

"Heart transplant surgeries results in improved standard of living for the patients and extends their lifespan by up to 10 years. The improving reimbursement scenario is expected to positively impact the market segmentsays Srinivas.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

