GREAT NECK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Asher Enterprises Inc., an investor in small-cap public companies, is pleased to announce that on May 2, 2017, the Honorable Jerome C. Murphy, Justice of the Supreme Court of the County of Nassau, New York, reaffirmed its order of January 23, 2017 directing defendant, Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. (OTC PINK: DBMM), a publicly traded company whose shares are traded on the Pink Sheets electronic quotation system, to deliver all shares of stock and all other ownership interests in its subsidiary companies, DBMM Group, Inc. and Stylar Limited d/b/a Digital Clarity to Asher Enterprises Inc., plaintiff in the matter. Prior to the court order, on July 20, 2015, Asher Enterprises was awarded judgement in the amount of $122,801.87 against Digital Brand Media & Marketing Group, Inc. in connection with Digital's default of a series of convertible promissory notes in favor of Asher Enterprises.

