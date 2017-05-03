

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FBI Director James Comey sought Wednesday to defend his controversial decision to publicly disclose the reopening of an investigation of Hillary Clinton in the late stages of last year's presidential election.



During testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Comey stood by his decision despite indications that the move helped President Donald Trump win the White House.



'Look, this was terrible. It makes me mildly nauseous to think that we that we might have had some impact on the election, but honestly, it wouldn't change the decision,' Comey said.



He added, 'We honestly made a decision between those two, those two choices, that even in hindsight - and this has been one of the world's most painful experiences - I would make the same decision.'



Comey argued it would have been catastrophic to the FBI and beyond to conceal the reopening of the investigation from Congress.



Late last October, Comey revealed that the FBI was reopening its investigation of Clinton's use of a private email server while Secretary of State.



The FBI reopened its probe of Clinton after learning of the existence of new emails on a device obtained in connection with an unrelated investigation of former Congressman Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y.



Just over a week later, the FBI once again cleared Clinton of criminal charges related to her use of a private email server. The news came just two days before the election.



Clinton suggested in an interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour on Tuesday that she would be president if the election were held before Comey's revelation of the reopening of the investigation.



'I was on the way to winning until a combination of Jim Comey's letter on October 28th and Russian WikiLeaks raised doubts in the minds of people who were inclined to vote for me and got scared off,' Clinton said.



However, Trump dismissed the claim in a post on Twitter, arguing that Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Clinton.



'He gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!' Trump said before adding, 'Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX