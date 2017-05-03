

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were flat Wednesday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration said domestic crude supplies fell by 900,000 barrels for the week ended April 28.



The decrease was slightly less than forecast, particularly after the American Petroleum Institute's industry report showed a much bigger decline yesterday.



June WTI light sweet crude oil settled at $47.82, up 16 cents on the day. Prices touched a yearly low earlier in the week.



The Federal Reserve on Wednesday voted unanimously to leave its benchmark interest rate at 0.75% to 1%, but signaled another rate hike is imminent despite recent economic weakness.



Downbeat economic news, however, gave policy makers reason to take a cautious approach to further tightening.



