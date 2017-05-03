Research and Markets - Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2021: Key Vendors are Haas Automation, HURCO, MAKINO, OKUMA & SMTCL Americas

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global CNC vertical machining centers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The 3+2 machining centers have 3 linear axes (usually X, Y, and Z) with the option of upgrading additional axes at a lower price. The 3 + 2 machining centers employ shorter, more rigid cutting tools with the flexibility of controlling the angle of the workpiece surface for faster input and speed. Roughing and other aggressive high-speed machining techniques are mainly used in 3+2 CNC vertical machining centers. The shorter tool length results in undercutting cavities and steep walls, highly essential for mold making and other complex applications involving curves or angled tubular shapes.
According to the report, the cutting process primarily consists of milling and gun drilling processes and operations. The rising self-optimization capability of these processes in advanced CNC vertical machining centers as compared with traditional manual machines is likely to increase the production efficiency of cutting processes with a reduction in cost.
Key vendors
- Haas Automation
- HURCO
- MAKINO
- OKUMA
- SMTCL Americas
Other prominent vendors
- Yamazaki Mazak
- CMS North America
- Jyoti CNC Automation
- Komatsu NTC
- KRUDO Industrial
- Mitsubishi Electric
- DMG MORI
- BFW
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by product
PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Vendor landscape
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
PART 14: Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3dh36t/global_cnc
