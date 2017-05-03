Research and Markets - Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2021: Key Vendors are Haas Automation, HURCO, MAKINO, OKUMA & SMTCL Americas

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global CNC vertical machining centers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The 3+2 machining centers have 3 linear axes (usually X, Y, and Z) with the option of upgrading additional axes at a lower price. The 3 + 2 machining centers employ shorter, more rigid cutting tools with the flexibility of controlling the angle of the workpiece surface for faster input and speed. Roughing and other aggressive high-speed machining techniques are mainly used in 3+2 CNC vertical machining centers. The shorter tool length results in undercutting cavities and steep walls, highly essential for mold making and other complex applications involving curves or angled tubular shapes.



According to the report, the cutting process primarily consists of milling and gun drilling processes and operations. The rising self-optimization capability of these processes in advanced CNC vertical machining centers as compared with traditional manual machines is likely to increase the production efficiency of cutting processes with a reduction in cost.

Key vendors



Haas Automation

HURCO

MAKINO

OKUMA

SMTCL Americas



Other prominent vendors



Yamazaki Mazak

CMS North America

Jyoti CNC Automation

Komatsu NTC

KRUDO Industrial

Mitsubishi Electric

DMG MORI

BFW



