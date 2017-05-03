sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2021: Key Vendors are Haas Automation, HURCO, MAKINO, OKUMA & SMTCL Americas

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global CNC vertical machining centers market to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global CNC Vertical Machining Centers Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The 3+2 machining centers have 3 linear axes (usually X, Y, and Z) with the option of upgrading additional axes at a lower price. The 3 + 2 machining centers employ shorter, more rigid cutting tools with the flexibility of controlling the angle of the workpiece surface for faster input and speed. Roughing and other aggressive high-speed machining techniques are mainly used in 3+2 CNC vertical machining centers. The shorter tool length results in undercutting cavities and steep walls, highly essential for mold making and other complex applications involving curves or angled tubular shapes.

According to the report, the cutting process primarily consists of milling and gun drilling processes and operations. The rising self-optimization capability of these processes in advanced CNC vertical machining centers as compared with traditional manual machines is likely to increase the production efficiency of cutting processes with a reduction in cost.

Key vendors

  • Haas Automation
  • HURCO
  • MAKINO
  • OKUMA
  • SMTCL Americas

Other prominent vendors

  • Yamazaki Mazak
  • CMS North America
  • Jyoti CNC Automation
  • Komatsu NTC
  • KRUDO Industrial
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • DMG MORI
  • BFW

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Vendor landscape

PART 13: Key vendor analysis

PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3dh36t/global_cnc

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


