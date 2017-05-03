SAN RAMON, CA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) - vCom Solutions, the leader in IT management-as-a-service (TMaaS) announces enhancements to its enterprise mobility solutions with integration of ServiceNow, the leader in cloud based IT service support management.

This technology enhancement to vCom's Mobility Solutions enables an enterprise IT team's ability to manage their mobility with less time spent on handling support requests and more time utilizing IT resources for greater business needs. Clients that have ServiceNow, or are considering purchasing it will benefit from automated operations, speedy delivery and greater transparency of IT investments. The net result is efficiency and lower IT costs with faster service.

With the ServiceNow integration, vCom clients connect directly to the platform enabling end users and administrators to open requests that automatically flow into both systems requiring no interaction by the IT team. Clients can manage mobility related issues more simply and efficiently while users process requests with less errors and greater ease.

"This exciting integration with ServiceNow will further reduce the amount of time spent by IT department's on managing their mobility programs. Our customers can continue to count on vCom to relentlessly seek ways to create efficiencies for their technology environments through automation and innovation," stated Brandon Hampton, vCom Director of Mobility.

