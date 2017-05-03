sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

40,16 Euro		+0,86
+2,19 %
WKN: A1W97M ISIN: US02376R1023 Ticker-Symbol: A1G 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
40,16
40,563
03.05.
40,227
40,417
03.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC40,16+2,19 %