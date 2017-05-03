

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines reportedly plans to reduce the space between some seats in economy class of its new Boeing 737 Max jetliners by 2 inches.



According to CNN, American Airlines intends to add more seats on its new Boeing 737 Max jetliners by cutting down space between seats, also known as pitch. In three rows, space between seats will be reduced to 29 inches from 31 inches, while in the rest of the main cabin space will be reduced to below 30-inches.



For comparison, the seats on low-cost airlines Frontier and Spirit are spaced, at minimum, 28-inches apart, while the economy seats on Jetblue, Southwest and Alaska Airlines are placed 31 to 33 inches apart.



CNN says that the space-cut will allow to include an additional of 10 seats to the single-aisle aircraft for a total of 170 seats.



The airline said it is keeping its extra-legroom 'Main Cabin Extra' economy seats, as well as its 16 first class seats.



