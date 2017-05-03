Global Rapid Prototyping Equipment Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Driven by the Growing Adoption of Integrated Rapid Prototyping Equipment - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Rapid Prototyping Equipment Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The Global Rapid Prototyping Equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Rapid Prototyping Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is developed rapid prototyping equipment for healthcare industry. The global rapid prototyping equipment market is experiencing an increased demand from the healthcare sector. Vendors have begun to develop products and systems specific to the sector. They are developing advanced raw materials to develop various complex healthcare applications such as transplantation surgery and tissue implant engineering. For instance, the rapid prototyping equipment market in North America is experiencing huge opportunities from the healthcare sector in the US.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reduced time-to-market. Rapid prototyping equipment increases the efficiency and effectiveness of the product development cycle in the manufacturing process. Companies need a shorter product development cycle in today's competitive business environment. This equipment enables the production of reliable and cost-effective products and reduces the need for multiple prototypes and analysis time. This helps reduce the product development cycle time.

Key vendors



3D Systems

EOS

Stratasys



Other prominent vendors



3T RPD

AAROFLEX

Afit

Proto Labs

Arcam

Beijing Yinhua

Biomedical Modeling

Others



