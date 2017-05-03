The global automotive parking heater marketis projected to grow to 25.06 million units by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 4% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503006264/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global automotive parking heater market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive parking heater market for 2017-2021. Based on the end-users, the market is divided into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket segments.

Parking heaters are devices that preheat automotive interiors and make driving comfortable for the driver and the passengers. The increase in demand for luxury cars with advanced safety and comfort features as standard offerings is resulting in the increased adoption of automotive parking heaters.

Technavio's research study segments the global automotive parking heater market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Automotive parking heater market in the Americas

"The Americas occupied a majority 55% of the automotive parking heater market in 2016. The extreme climatic conditions and anti-idling laws followed in the region are responsible for the wide adoption of these auxiliary car heaterssays Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research.

The growth in the aftermarket offerings, especially in the US and Canada, account for the majority of the revenue generation in this region. The aftermarket players mainly offer accessories, retrofits, original equipment replacements and repairs.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Automotive parking heater market in EMEA

The automotive parking heater in EMEA is expected to reach 9.52 million units by 2021, driven by extreme weather conditions and a high frequency of snowstorms and hailstorms in Russia and parts of Western Europe, such as Finland. The aftermarket offerings constitute a major part of the market, due to the mature nature of the market segment.

Eastern Europe and Russia possess high potential for growth due to the relatively unpenetrated nature of these countries with few players. The emerging players in the market are focused on building their competitive strategies and capabilities to gain market competence.

Automotive parking heater market in APAC

"APAC will the fastest-growing segment of the market, projected to showcase a CAGR of nearly 14% through the forecast period. The growth is primarily driven by the growing automotive and automotive aftermarket in the regionsays Siddharth.

The increase in the demand for automotive safety, security, and comfort features, such as parking heaters, drive the aftermarket in APAC. Currently, China has the highest growth in the automotive aftermarket, with several local and multinational players sourcing their automotive parts from the country.

The top vendors in the global automotive parking heater market highlighted in the report are:

Webasto

Eberspächer

Digades

Pro-West Refrigeration

Browse Related Reports:

Global Automotive Center Airbag Module Market 2017-2021

Global Two-wheeler Throttle by Wire System Market 2017-2021

Global Portable Wheel Load Scale System Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like auto accessoriesautomotive manufacturing, and wheels and tires. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503006264/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com