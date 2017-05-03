

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout much of the trading session on Wednesday before closing modestly lower.



Bond prices spent most of the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price inched up by 1.3 basis points to 2.309 percent.



The modestly higher close came following the Federal Reserve's widely expected decision to leave interest rates unchanged.



After a two-day meeting, the Fed said it decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at $0.75 to 1 percent.



The accompanying statement said recent data indicates that the labor market has continued to strengthen even as growth in economic activity slowed.



The Fed said it views the slowing in economic growth during the first quarter as likely to be transitory and called the near-term risks to the economic outlook roughly balanced.



The central bank also reiterated that it expects economic conditions will evolve in a manner that will warrant gradual increases in interest rates.



On the economic front, payroll processor ADP released a report showing that private sector employment increased roughly in line with economist estimates in the month of April.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 177,000 jobs in April after surging up by a revised 255,000 in March.



Economists had expected employment to increase by 175,000 jobs compared to the jump of 263,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management showed that activity in the service sector grew at a faster than expected rate in the month of April.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index rose to 57.5 in April from 55.2 in March, with a reading above 50 indicating growth in the service sector. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 55.8.



Meanwhile, the Treasury Department announced the details of next week's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury said it plans to auction $24 billion worth of three-year notes next Tuesday, $23 billion worth of ten-year notes next Wednesday and $15 billion worth of thirty-year bonds next Thursday.



Economic news may attract some attention on Thursday, with traders likely to keep an eye on reports on weekly jobless claims, international trade, labor productivity and costs and factory orders.



Nonetheless, trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of more closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX