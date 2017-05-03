Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2017) - InvestmentPitch Media would like to invite investors to attend the upcoming Small-Cap Conference in Vancouver, BC on May 4th, 2017. This year, it will again be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, Rooms 118 and 120, from 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm.

Admission is FREE with pre-registration. A registration form and full schedule of the speakers is available online at www.smallcapconference.ca. You can also register via email at register@smallcapconference.ca or by phone at 250-377-1182.

We've been attending this conference, which has been produced by Doren Quinton of QIS Capital, for several years, and each time we've left with many great investment ideas.

The following guest speakers will be discussing their favourite small-cap stock selections.

Ryan Irvine, Editor of Keystone Financial Publishing (www.keystocks.com), back again as the Keynote Speaker, will speak on the state of the small-cap markets as well as providing some of his top picks for 2017.

Paul Andreola, Editor of Smallcap Discoveries, (www.smallcapdiscoveries.com) and a former broker and serial entrepreneur, has been profiting in the smallcap space for over two decades.

This year, the following companies, which cover a broad spectrum of business sectors, will be presenting:

Blue River Resources (TSXV:BXR) (www.blueriv.com) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, focused on developing the Banlung Gold Project in Cambodia and Mazama Copper Deposit in North America.

Distinct Infrastructure Group (TSXV:DUG) (www.distincttech.ca) is a turnkey solution firm providing design, engineering, construction and maintenance services to telecommunication firms, utilities and government bodies. The company is profitable and is on pace to exceed $50 million in revenues this year.

Opawica Explorations (TSXV:OPW) (www.opawica.com) has 3 gold properties, all located in Canada's well-known Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec.

Renoworks Software (TSXV:RW) (www.renoworks.com) develops and sells unique digital visualization software for the remodelling and new home construction industry, primarily in the United States and Canada.

Siyata Mobile (TSXV:SIM) (www.siyatamobile.com) develops, manufactures, and sells vehicle mounted communication systems and devices. The company has made numerous sales announcements over the past several months as the company roles out its devices across North America.

Solegear Bioplastics Technologies (TSXV:SGB) (www.solegear.ca) is an innovator in the field of next-generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Solegear's food packaging assortment now includes over 120 plant-based options across bakery, ready-made meals, produce, deli and dairy categories.

We hope you'll join us on May 4th, at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

