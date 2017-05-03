

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italian telecom giant Telecom Italia group (TIAOF.PK, TI) Wednesday reported first-quarter net profit attributable to owners of 200 million euros, down from 433 million euros last year.



Total operating revenues and other income for the quarter were 4.82 billion euros, up 8.5 percent to 4.44 billion euros last year.



EBITDA in the first quarter totalled 1.99 billion euros, up 16.2 percent from 1.71 billion euros last year. EBITDA margin was 41.3%, up from 38.6% last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX