Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global technology and specialty materials company, today announced it has completed the acquisition of the nylon compounding division of Nilit, a major independent producer of high performance nylon polymers and compounds. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed at this time.

This acquisition further extends Celanese's leadership position in the engineered materials business to a global nylon solutions provider. The acquisition includes Nilit Plastics' nylon compounding product portfolio, customer agreements and manufacturing, technology and commercial facilities in Germany and China. In addition, the acquisition is complementary to the company's capabilities and track record of innovation, quality and service.

As previously announced, Nilit will retain ownership of its nylon fibers and nylon polymerization businesses worldwide, including facilities in Israel, the United States, China and Brazil.

Nylon compounds continue to be a material of choice in automotive, E&E, consumer and industrial applications. This acquisition delivers on Celanese's intention to complement and grow its broad portfolio by becoming a leading, global nylon compound supplier.

"Nylon is increasing in applications and end uses in growth industries where Celanese is already focusing significant product, solution and customer development activities," said Scott Richardson, senior vice president of the Celanese engineered materials business. "The addition of the Nilit nylon compounding product portfolio will extend Celanese's engineered materials solutions offering, and when combined with the company's world-class operating model, we are well positioned to be the first choice materials solutions provider for our customers."

Celanese will integrate Nilit Plastics' nylon compounding product portfolio and production capabilities into its engineered materials business to include the following registered brands:

FRIANYL flame retardant grades for electrical and electronics industries, meeting most stringent industry requirements, and in almost all colors.

flame retardant grades for electrical and electronics industries, meeting most stringent industry requirements, and in almost all colors. NILAMID technical grades for industrial and automotive applications.

technical grades for industrial and automotive applications. NILAMID specialty portfolio for extended performance requirements in terms of thermal, electrical, mechanical and tribological properties in particular.

specialty portfolio for extended performance requirements in terms of thermal, electrical, mechanical and tribological properties in particular. ECOMID grades containing high-quality polyamide fibers and textile recycled for a combination of quality, high lot-to-lot consistency and competitiveness.

The most recent additions to the NILIT Plastics range, developed to cater to new market trends, include "XS" and "XT" types. NILAMID XS grades are compounds based on semi-aromatic polyamides, and FRIANYL XT and NILAMID XT, are compounds based on polyphthalamide (PPA) provide superior performance, particularly in terms of high heat resistance and mechanical strength.

Richardson concluded: "The combined portfolios of Celanese, SO.F.TER. Group, and Nilit Plastics significantly increases the solution options available to our customers across thermoplastics and elastomers. Our combined polyamide portfolio will represent a broad range of PA6- and PA6,6-based solutions delivering a range of functional capabilities and modifications for customer needs globally."

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global technology leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our two complementary business cores, Acetyl Chain and Materials Solutions, use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and business expertise to create value for our customers and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 7,300 employees worldwide and had 2016 net sales of $5.4 billion. For more information about Celanese and our product offerings, visit www.celanese.com or our blog at www.celaneseblog.com

All registered trademarks are owned by Celanese International Corporation or its affiliates.

