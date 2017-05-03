Global Locomotive Front Lighting System Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - By Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global locomotive front lighting system market to grow at a CAGR of 1.88% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Locomotive Front Lighting System Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

OEMs are increasingly replacing incandescent bulbs and halogen lights with LED headlights as LED bulbs have a high lifespan, which is about 10% higher than incandescent bulbs. In addition, LED bulbs can operate without any extra maintenance. LEDs operate at a lower temperature as compared to incandescent bulbs, which significantly helps the lighting systems to have a higher operational life than conventional locomotive lighting systems. LEDs are estimated to have about 100,000 hours of operational capacity, whereas an incandescent bulb has about 5,500 hours of life. Hence, LEDs are considered to be highly reliable as compared with other types of locomotive lighting.



According to the report, public transportation provides comfortable and cheaper means of travel wherein the passengers can avoid difficulties of negotiating through heavy traffic conditions on the road. In addition, governments are encouraging the use of public transport for reducing the number of vehicles on the roads and thereby reduce traffic congestion and vehicular pollution. Government bodies are developing alternative modes of cheap public transport to decrease the dependency of public on roads.

Key vendors



General Electric

OSRAM SYLVANIA

Philips



Other prominent vendors



AMGLO KEMLITE LABORATORIES

Railhead Corporation

TransLight Corp



