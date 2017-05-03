According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global environment monitoring and sensing marketis projected to grow to USD 20.37 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Environment Monitoring and Sensing Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Environment monitoring and sensing refer to long-term measurement and observation of the air, aquatic, and soil sources. The high demand for sophisticated functionalities in electronic devices has led to innovations in monitoring and sensing technology, which are positively impacting the global market.

Based on the applications, the report categorizes the global environment monitoring and sensing market into the following segments:

Air segment

Water segment

Soil segment

Noise segment

The top three revenue-generating application segments in the global environment monitoring and sensing market are discussed below:

Air segment

"The environment monitoring and sensing market by the air segment occupied a majority 39% of the overall shares in 2016, and is expected to hold onto its lead through the forecast periodsays Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

Air quality monitors are designed to keep track of the air quality, gas levels in the atmosphere, pollution rates, and ozone depletion. The emerging trend of monitoring air quality in a designated area to understand the link between the air quality of a particular area and related health indicators will likely drive the market growth.

Water segment

The water segment of the environment monitoring and sensing market is projected to be worth USD 6.78 billion by 2021, driven by the need for water sensors to detect and alert utilities about pathogens and chemicals in the water. The authorities use the data collected from the water sensors to take preventive measures are taken to ensure that drinking water is safe. The growing need for water due to a rise in population, economic activities, and change in lifestyle patterns and eating habits will positively impact the market segment.

Soil segment

"The soil segment of the environment monitoring and sensing market includes an array of applications such as monitoring ecosystem and biocomplexity, mapping forest landscapes, detecting landslides and agricultural patterns, seismic sensing, and situational awarenesssays Thanikachalam

The advent of wireless, laser, and multispectral video technologies have led to the large-scale use of environmental soil monitoring. Large-scale sensing networks and monitoring equipment are extensively used for site-specific crop management in addition to precision farming for real-time data monitoring.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Aeroqual

General Electric

HORIBA

In-Situ

Thermo Fisher Scientific

