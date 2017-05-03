Constellium Posts Annual General Meeting Materials

AMSTERDAM, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Constellium N.V. (NYSE and Euronext Paris: CSTM) ("Constellium" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's invitation and other documents for the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on June 15, 2017, at 6:00 PM CET (12:00 PM EDT) at the offices of Constellium N.V. - Tupolevlaan 41-61, 1119 NW Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands - have now been published on its website (www.constellium.com) and are available free of charge at the offices, attention Corporate Secretary.

