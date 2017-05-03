Brazil E-commerce Market Forecast to 2020 for the 4th Largest Internet Market Globally - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Brazil E-commerce Market Forecast to 2020 - Growing Internet Penetration and Last Mile Delivery to Shape Future Growth" report to their offering.

The report further segments the online retail market by major product categories, major cities, type of delivery, mode of payment, devices used for purchase, and customer profiles based on gender, age group, monthly household income and seasonal demand. The report covers detailed profiles of leading players in the space along with the share of major players in the market.

The report also covers market segmentation of online travel market by industry verticals and means of travel along with customer profile based on gender, age group, income and device used. The potential and future outlook has been individually discussed for the online retail and travel industry and also for the overall e-commerce market.

The report provides detailed analysis of segments, trends & developments, growth drivers and major restraints and challenges within the industry. The report also serves as a benchmark for existing players and for new players who wish to capitalize on the market potential and investors who are looking forward to venture into the e-commerce market in Brazil.

Decolar, Hotel Urbano, CVC Brasil, Booking.com and ViajaNet were the major companies operating in this space of online travel in Brazil.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Appendix



3. Brazil E-commerce Market

3.1. Brazil E-commerce Market Size, 2010-2015



4. Regulatory Environment for E-commerce Companies in Brazil



5. Growth Drivers, Trends And Developments in Brazil E-commerce Market



6. Issues and Challenges in Brazil E-commerce Market



7. Brazil Online Retail Market Introduction

7.1. Brazil Online Retail Market Size by Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), Number of Users and Average Revenue per User, 2010-2015

7.2. Brazil Online Retail Market Segmentation, 2015

7.3. Customer Profiles in Brazil Online Retail Market

7.4. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Brazil Online Retail Market

7.5. Market Share of Major Players in Brazil Online Retail Market

7.6. Brazil Online Retail Market Future Outlook and Projection, 2016-2020



8. Brazil Online Travel Market Introduction

8.1. Market Size, 2010-2015

8.2. Brazil Online Travel Market Segmentations

8.3. Customer Profiles in Brazil Online Travel Market

8.4. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Brazil Online Travel Market

8.5. Brazil Online Travel Market Outlook and Projection, 2016-2020



9. Brazil E-commerce Industry Future Outlook and Projection, 2016-2020

Smartphone and Internet Inducing E-commerce

M-commerce will Drive Online Shopping and Travel

Entry of New Players

Growing Trust of Consumers

Rise in Online Payments

Last Minute Travel Bookings

Improvement in Logistics

9.1. Cause and Effect Analysis



10. Analyst Recommendations

For Existing Players in the Market

For New Entrants Planning to Enter the Market

For Government



11. Macro Economic Factors Impacting Brazil E-commerce Market

11.1. Internet Users (Per 100 People) in Brazil, 2010-2020

11.2. Smartphone Users in Brazil, 2010-2020

11.3. Total Population in Brazil, 2010-2020

11.4. Number of Outbound Tourists in Brazil, 2010-2020



Companies Mentioned



- B2W Digital

- Cnova Brazil

- MercadoLibre

- Magazineluiza

- Netshoes

- Dafiti

- Kanui

- Natura

- Boticario

- Samsung

- Kabum

- Amazon

- Editorajustodivm

- Decolar

- Hotel Urbano

- CVC Brasil

- Booking

- ViajaNet



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cxwf65/brazil_ecommerce

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716