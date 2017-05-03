

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Eagles have filed a lawsuit against the owners of a hotel in Todos Santos, Mexico for unauthorized use of the name 'Hotel California,' the band's most popular song and album.



The band alleges that the hotel has falsely led consumers to believe that the Todos Santos hotel is associated with the Eagles and inspired from the 'Hotel California.'



'Multiple online reviews make clear that U.S. consumers who visit the Todos Santos Hotel and buy Defendants' merchandise do, in fact, believe that the Todos Santos Hotel is associated with the Eagles, which is not the case,' the suit reads.



The band says that the hotel authorities did not seek or obtain any license to use the trademark rights in 'Hotel California.'



The Eagles seek to enjoin the unlawful activities and recover all profits obtained through the use of their trademark as well as the attorney fees.



