Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2017) - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) (OTC Pink: WMRSF) (FSE: 08W1) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,000,000 units at $0.12 per unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,440,000 (the "Offering"). Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each common share purchase warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at $0.16 per share with an expiry date of five years from the closing of the private placement. A finder's fee commensurate with TSXV policies will be paid where applicable.

The funds raised will be used for expenditures on the Company's project in Sonora, Mexico and for general working capital.

About Westminster:

Managed by an experienced team, Westminster is focused on exploring and developing prospects on a land package of approximately 17,854 hectares of continuous mineral concessions in Sonora, Mexico. The Company's focus has been to assemble and explore unique and newly-discovered targets including (a) the Guayacan partially unroofed epithermal and copper-gold porphyry system, and (b) the Sierra Hydrothermal diatreme breccia tertiary rhyolite hosted structure. Systematic exploration of the Company's new mineral district is ongoing in this region of Sonora with well-developed infrastructure, favorable permitting, and a strong mining history and community support.

For further information regarding Westminster Resources Ltd., please contact Bill Conlin at 604-608-0400, Toll free: 1-877-608-0007.

