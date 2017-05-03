

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cirrus Logic Inc. (CRUS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $56.75 million, or $0.85 per share. This was higher than $24.91 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 41.3% to $327.86 million. This was up from $232.00 million last year.



Cirrus Logic Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $56.75 Mln. vs. $24.91 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 127.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.38 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 123.7% -Analysts Estimate: $0.70 -Revenue (Q4): $327.86 Mln vs. $232.00 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 41.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $300 - $340 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX