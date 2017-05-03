

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $3.06 billion, or $1.04 per share. This was up from $1.74 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 49.3% to $8.03 billion. This was up from $5.38 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.06 Bln. vs. $1.74 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 75.9% -EPS (Q1): $1.04 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 73.3% -Revenue (Q1): $8.03 Bln vs. $5.38 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 49.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX