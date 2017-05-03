Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentcorrugated box market in the USreport. This research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The corrugated box market in the US is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. The lightweight and bio-degradable nature of corrugated boxes are the main reason for the growth of this market. The growth of import and export in the US market drives the requirement of superior packaging in the international market. The growth of organized sector and e-commerce are also major drivers for the US corrugated box market.

Competitive vendor landscape

According to the report, the corrugated box market in the US is highly fragmented with a few large players dominating the market; the rest of the market is covered by a large number of small players. No vendor dominates the corrugated box segment, as each vendor offers various products in different segments such as corrugated, containerboard, and paperboard.

"Competition among the vendors is in terms of price, design, product innovation, product line, quality, and service. Many companies in the market are present in the other packaging market, such as rigid and flexible packaging," says Sharan Raj, a lead packaging research analyst from Technavio.

Consolidation is the emerging trend in the corrugated box market in the US. Most large players have been following the inorganic growth path, as they believe it an easy way to grow faster in such competitive market by adopting technologies and innovations, which are emerging.

Top five corrugated box market vendors in the US

Georgia-Pacific

Georgia-Pacific is a manufacturer of paper products and offers various products, such as tissues, napkin, towel, diapers, facial tissues, disposable cutlery, cups and plates, insulations, laminations, foundry, metalworking, mining, and packaging. It provides corrugated packaging solutions through Georgia-Pacific packaging and cellulose business unit that offers fiber-based solutions. The company manufactures specialty packaging products and standard corrugated containers for diverse industries.

International Paper

International Paper produces corrugated boxes depending on the needs of customers in transportation and safety regulations. The company is into different types of corrugated business, such as manufacturing of corrugated sheets, corrugates general packaging, corrugated protein packaging for frozen and refrigerated products, corrugated bulk packaging, bag in box packaging, electronic packaging, and corrugated produce packaging.

KapStone

KapStone manufactures and sells containerboard, corrugated products, and specialty paper for the industrial and consumer markets. It produces a wide range of kraft and recycled products, such as containerboard products, including liner and medium, Saturating Kraft, and folding carton boards. It manages 21 corrugated product manufacturing plants and has multi-color printing capabilities to make graphic boxes and displays.

Mondi

Mondi's pulp mills convert wood into pulp, while its paper mills convert paper and pulp for recycling into uncoated fine paper and packaging paper. Its packaging paper products comprise containerboard and kraft paper, and its uncoated fine paper business produces professional printing and office papers. The company also converts polymers, packaging papers, aluminum foils, films, and other raw materials into packaging products, such as industrial bags, consumer packaging, corrugated packaging, extrusion coatings, and advanced materials.

WestRock

WestRock is a global packaging company focused on operational excellence and customer innovation. It is a merger between two leading packaging companies, namely Rock-Tenn and MeadWestvaco. The company has over 275 operating and business locations worldwide.

