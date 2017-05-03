

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Prudential Financial (PRU) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1237 million, or $2.79 per share. This was higher than $997 million, or $2.18 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.64 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Prudential Financial earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1237 Mln. vs. $997 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.1% -EPS (Q1): $2.79 vs. $2.18 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.64



