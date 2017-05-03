Qatar Wellness Market Outlook 2016-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Qatar Wellness Market Outlook to 2020 - Rising Awareness about health & Fitness and Prevalence in Lifestyle Diseases will drive the Market" report to their offering.

The report covers various aspects such as market size of Wellness market, market segmentation by Wellness products & Services, Fitness centers Market size, Spa/salon centers Market size, Personal care Products Market Size, skin care market size, Segmentation by product categories, customer profile, Competitive landscape & market share of major players.

The future analysis of wellness market and by segments has also been discussed in each of the sub segment. The report is useful for Fitness centers, Spa/salon centers, Personal care products exporter, retailer, Manufacturer and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.

The major reason accounted for the growth in the market is increase in the demand of personal care products and the services offered by the Fitness centers and Spa & salons. The wellness industry in Qatar can be segmented into wellness services market and wellness product market. Wellness product market is the major contributor of in the revenues of the wellness industry.



The major growth driver for the increase in market in future will be the increase in lifestyle diseases due to the changes in sedentary lifestyle, entry of international brands, rising awareness about health & beauty, surging inbound tourist arrivals and increasing government initiatives.



Wellness service market in the country has witnessed a tremendous growth in the past few years due to an increase in the obesity rate, heart problems, skin problems and increase in the consciousness about the looks. The demographics of Qatar is changing, the youth population in the country is changing which is the main target of the wellness services centers.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Appendix



3. Qatar Health & Wellness Market

3.1. Qatar Health & Wellness Market Introduction

3.2. Qatar Health & Wellness Market Size by Revenues, 2010-2015

3.3. Qatar Health & Wellness Market Segmentation, 2010-2015

3.4. By Wellness Services (Fitness Clubs, Spa & Salon Services)



4. Qatar Cosmetics & Fragrance Market

4.1. Qatar Cosmetics & Fragrance Market Introduction

4.2. Qatar Cosmetics & Fragrance Market Size

4.3. Qatar Cosmetics & Fragrance Market Segmentation by Hair Care, Skin care & Fragrance

4.4. Qatar Fragrance Market

4.5. Qatar Hair Care Market

4.6. Qatar Shampoo Market

4.7. Qatar Conditioner Market

4.8. Qatar Hair Color Market

4.9. Qatar Hair Oil Market

4.10. Qatar Hair Gel Market

4.11. Company Profile of Major Cosmetics & Fragrance Companies in Qatar

4.12. Qatar Cosmetics & Fragrance Future Outlook



5. Qatar Fitness services Market

5.1. Qatar Fitness services Market Size & Introduction

5.2. Qatar Fitness Services Market Segmentation

5.3. Customer Profile in Qatar Fitness Market

5.4. Competitive Landscape of Major Fitness Centers in Qatar

5.5. Market Share of major players in Fitness Centers Market in Qatar

5.6. Decision Making Process Before Joining a Fitness Centre

5.7. Qatar Fitness Centers Market Future outlook



6. Qatar Spa and Salon Market

6.1. Qatar Spa and Salon Market Size by Revenue and Number of Centers, 2010- 2015

6.2. Qatar Spa/Salon Service Market Segmentation

6.3. Hotel Spa/Salon Market

6.4. Independent Spa/Salon

6.5. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in Qatar Hotel and Independent Spa Market

6.6. Decision Making Process before choosing Salon/Spa Services in Qatar

6.7. Qatar Spa Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020



7. Growth Drivers and Restraints in Qatar Wellness Services Market



8. Role of Government in Qatar wellness Services Market



9. SWOT Analysis of Qatar Wellness Services Market



10. Qatar Health & Wellness Services Market Future Outlook and Projections, 2016-2020

10.1. By Revenues, 2016-2020

10.2. By Different Type of Wellness Products & Services, 2016-2020

10.3. Cause and Effect Relationship Between Dependent and Independent Factors Affecting Qatar Health Care Market

10.4. Analyst Recommendations



11. Macroeconomic Factors Affecting Qatar Wellness Market, 2010-2020

11.1. Qatar GDP, 2010-2020

11.2. Qatar Population, 2010-2020

11.3. Qatar Expats Working Population, 2010-2020

11.4. Number of Tourist arriving Qatar, 2010-2020



12. Annexure



Companies Mentioned



Fitness services:



- Fitness First

- Diplomatic Club

- Al Masa Active Club

- Al dana Club

- Anytime Fitness

- Curves

- Four Season Gym

- Crunch Doha

- Crown plaza Doha

- Evolve Gym

- New World Fitness centre



Spa and Salon Services:



- Hyatt Spa

- Sharq village Spa

- Doha Marriott Spa

- Four Seasons Spa

- Luxury Spa/fitness

- The Venue

- Al-Mashata

- NuYu

- Kempinsky

- The Ritz Carlton Spa



Wellness Products:



- P&G

- Beiersdorf Middle East

- L'oreal

- Revlon

- Unilever Middle East



