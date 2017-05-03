

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB), Wednesday reported a 76 percent surge in the profit for the first quarter, as the social networking giant's ad revenues continues soar.



Menlo Park, California-based Facebook's first-quarter profit surged to $3.06 billion or $1.04 per share from $1.74 billion or $0.60 per share last year.



On average, 37 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter.



Facebook said it will no longer report earnings on an adjusted or non-GAAP basis. Wall Street's estimates are comparable only to adjusted results.



Revenues for the quarter surged 49 percent to $8.03 billion from $5.38 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $7.84 billion for the quarter.



Daily active users rose 18 percent to 1.28 billion on average for March, while monthly active users increased 17 percent to 1.94 billion.



Revenues of Facebook, the world's most popular social networking site, continues to surge every quarter as companies and other firms continue to spend heavily to advertise on the social network.



Mobile advertising revenues continue to be dominant contributor to ad revenues as it represented 85 percent of advertising revenue for the quarter, up from 82 percent last year. Total advertising revenues surged 51 percent to $7.86 billion.



'We had a good start to 2017,' said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. 'We're continuing to build tools to support a strong global community.'



Total costs and expenses jumped 40 percent to $4.71 billion, as Facebook continues to spend heavily on research and development as well as on marketing.



FB closed Wednesday's trading at $151.80, down $0.98 or 0.64%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further slipped $1.95 or 1.28% in the after-hours trading.



