

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Level 3 Communications Inc. (LVLT) announced a profit for first quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $95 million, or $0.26 per share. This was down from $128 million, or $0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Revenue held steady at $2.05 billion



Level 3 Communications Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $95 Mln. vs. $128 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -25.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.36 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -27.8% -Revenue (Q1): $2.05 Bln vs. $2.05 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX