sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,168 Euro		-0,226
-4,19 %
WKN: A0DPL4 ISIN: CA4436281022 Ticker-Symbol: OCKA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HUDBAY MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUDBAY MINERALS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,12
5,289
03.05.
5,18
5,33
03.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HUDBAY MINERALS INC
HUDBAY MINERALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HUDBAY MINERALS INC5,168-4,19 %