According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global liquid macrofiltration market is expected to reach USD 8,775 million by 2021, growing at a CAGR of almost 5%.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503006422/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global liquid macrofiltration market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled 'Global Liquid Macrofiltration Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The global liquid macrofiltration market is primarily driven by process manufacturing industries. These industries use liquid filtration equipment and consumables for the optimal utilization of fast-depleting water resources. The paper and pulp, mining, pharmaceuticals, chemical, food and beverage, and power industries use liquid macrofiltration equipment for dewatering sludge, product purification, product separation, and product washing.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio's analysts categorize the global liquid macrofiltration market into seven major segments by end users. They are:

Water and waste water

Chemical and pharmaceutical

Mining and metal

Food and beverage

Power

Pulp and paper

Others

The top three segments based on technology for the global liquid macrofiltration market are discussed below:

Water and wastewater

The water and wastewater industry uses processes such as water treatment, effluent treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, and water recycling. Filtration is a critical aspect of the global water and wastewater treatment industry. The need for efficient water management solutions is mostly propelled by economic development as well as rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as China and India.

According to Anju Ajaykumar, a lead test and measurement research analyst from Technavio, "The resurgence of the global manufacturing sector from its slump is further driving the demand. This is mainly because the increase in production activities stimulates the need for water and wastewater recycling to comply with the stringent water conservation and environmental regulations in various countries

Mining and metals

"Over the past few years, the global mining industry is facing difficulties due to reduced investments and weak demand from major regions, including North America and Europe. This has significantly impacted the demand for liquid macrofiltration systems as well," says Anju.

However, owing to growing demand for metals and minerals from emerging as well as developed nations, the mining industry is expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. This will encourage mining companies to increase their capital expenditure (CAPEX).

Chemical and pharmaceutical

Liquid macrofiltration systems used in the chemical industry for water recovery and recycling need to comply with stringent governmental regulations on reducing and reusing wastewater. In addition, liquid macrofiltration systems are used to reduce chemical, analytical, and labor costs associated with wastewater treatment in the chemical industry.

Liquid macrofiltration systems can be used to concentrate spent materials that need to be recycled or disposed of. These liquid macrofiltration systems provide a cost-effective alternative to various operations in the chemical industry such as evaporation, drying, or dewatering.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Amiad Water Systems

ANDRITZ

Eaton

Parker Hannifin

Browse Related Reports:

Global Inventory Tank Gauging Market 2017-2021

Global Cordless Power Tools Market 2017-2021

Global Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights memberand access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like construction,engineering tools, and unit operations. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503006422/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com