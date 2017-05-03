

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) released earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $1.55 billion, or $1.41 per share. This was up from $1.33 billion, or $1.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $16.27 billion. This was down from $18.43 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.55 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.5% -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.20 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q1): $16.27 Bln vs. $18.43 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -11.7%



