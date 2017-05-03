

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) revealed earnings for its first quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $118 million, or $0.42 per share. This was higher than $94 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 17.5% to $2.22 billion. This was up from $1.89 billion last year.



Fidelity National Financial Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $118 Mln. vs. $94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.42 vs. $0.33 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q1): $2.22 Bln vs. $1.89 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 17.5%



