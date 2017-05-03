

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) revealed a profit for first quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit totaled $164 million, or $0.30 per share. This was down from $248 million, or $0.44 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $4.21 billion. This was down from $4.40 billion last year.



CenturyLink, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $164 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -33.9% -EPS (Q1): $0.30 vs. $0.44 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.8% -Revenue (Q1): $4.21 Bln vs. $4.40 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -4.3%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.52 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.66 to $3.72 Bln



