Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 3, 2017) - Petrichor Energy Inc. (FSE: YQN) (TSXV: PTP) (the "Company" or "PTP") announces that it has appointed Christopher Cherry to the Board of Directors, who will take the place of Andre Proulx who has resigned.

Mr. Cherry is a Chartered Accountant and Certified General Account who has provided management and accounting consulting services to various public companies since 2007. The Company welcomes the expertise that Mr. Cherry will bring to its Board of Directors.

For clarification, the officers and directors of the Company are now as follows:

Joe DeVries, President, CEO and Director

Richard Barnett, Secretary, CFO and Director

Jurgen Wolf, Director

Christopher Cherry, Director

