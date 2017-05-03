TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GRC) ("Grenville" or the "Company") today announced it will release its first quarter 2017 financial after the markets close on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Mr. Steve Parry, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET the next day, Thursday, May 11, 2017, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

DATE: Thursday, May 11, 2017 TIME: 8:00 AM Eastern Time DIAL IN NUMBER: 647-427-2311 or 866-521-4909 TAPED REPLAY: 416-621-4642 or 800-585-8367 REFERENCE NUMBER: 17234196

A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.grenvillesrc.com/financials/.

About Grenville

Based in Toronto, Grenville is a publicly-traded royalty company that makes investments in established businesses with revenues of up to $50 million dollars. Grenville generates revenues from royalty payments and buyouts from contracts. The non-dilutive royalty financing structure offered by Grenville competes directly with traditional equity to meet the long-term financing needs of companies on more attractive commercial terms.

Contacts:

Grenville Strategic Royalty Corp.

Steve Parry

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 777-0383



