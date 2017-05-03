

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) increased its 2017 guidance for FFO per share to $5.85 to $5.93 and 2017 earnings per share guidance to $3.35 to $3.43. The company generated FFO per share of $1.45 for the first-quarter compared to $1.38, prior year, representing growth of 5.1%.



Federal Realty also announced its Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per common share, resulting in an indicated annual rate of $3.92 per common share. The regular common dividend will be payable on July 17, 2017 to common shareholders of record as of June 22, 2017.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX