TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- DREAM GLOBAL REIT (TSX: DRG.UN)(FRANKFURT: DRG) announced that, at its annual general meeting held today, all of the nominees for election as trustees of Dream Global REIT referred to in its management information circular for the meeting were elected by acclamation. If a ballot vote had been taken, based solely upon proxies received by Dream Global REIT, the voting results for the election of trustees would have been as follows:

% Votes Votes % Votes Nominee Votes For For Withheld Withheld ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dr. R. Sacha Bhatia 38,688,789 99.03 379,794 0.97 Detlef Bierbaum 36,879,843 94.40 2,188,740 5.60 Michael J. Cooper 36,977,205 94.65 2,091,378 5.35 Jane Gavan 38,611,839 98.83 456,744 1.17 Duncan Jackman 34,758,033 88.97 4,310,550 11.03 J. Michael Knowlton 38,686,520 99.02 382,063 0.98 Johann Koss 38,719,781 99.11 348,802 0.89 John Sullivan 36,903,662 94.46 2,164,921 5.54 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dream Global REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust that provides investors with the opportunity to invest in commercial real estate exclusively outside of Canada. Dream Global REIT's portfolio currently consists of approximately 12.9 million square feet of gross leasable area of office, industrial and mixed-use properties across Germany and Austria. For more information, please visit www.dream.ca/global.

Contacts:

Dream Global REIT

P. Jane Gavan

President and Chief Executive Officer

(416) 365-6572

jgavan@dream.ca



Dream Global REIT

Tamara Lawson

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 365-6560

tlawson@dream.ca



