

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will release March trade data on Thursday, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The trade balance is expected to show a surplus of A$3.30 billion, down from A$3.574 billion in February.



Australia also will see March figures for new home sales; in February, sales added 0.2 percent on month.



China will see April results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin; in March, their scores were 52.2 and 52.1, respectively.



New Zealand will see April data for the commodity price index from ANZ; in March, the index advanced 0.4 percent.



Singapore will provide April results for the private sector PMI from Nikkei; in March, the index score was 52.2.



South Korea will release March numbers for current account; in February, the current account surplus was $8.40 billion.



The Philippines will see April numbers for consumer prices and March data for producer prices.



Consumer prices were up 0.2 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year in March, while producer prices added 0.4 percent on month and 2.2 percent on year in February.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Thursday for Greenery Day. They remain shuttered on Friday for Children's Day before re-opening next week.



