-- $297.2 million in sales, up 12.6%; -- $23.2 million in EBITDA(1), up 6.8%; -- $22.2 million in free cash flows(1), up 14.0%; -- C$0.0925 per share quarterly dividend declared, up 8.8%; and -- 17 net stores added into the network. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Unless otherwise indicated in this press release, all amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts and percentages.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) today reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017.

"We are pleased with our ongoing initiatives, in particular, our ability to acquire and successfully integrate select companies into our network, benefiting our sales and EBITDA growth. Our Canadian business experienced solid organic sales growth during the quarter in the corporate stores as well as with our independent customers excluding one independent member loss. Total sales of FinishMaster US were impacted, as expected, by the product line changeover." said Henry Buckley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select. "Our free cash flows for the quarter increased, and we continue to be focused on optimizing our business. We are highly committed to delivering balanced profitable growth for the long term, by building a solid foundation, implementing organic sales growth initiatives and through the expansion of both networks." added Henry Buckley.

------------------------------ THREE-MONTH PERIOD ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2017 2016 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 297,200 264,030 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA (1) 23,173 21,703 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA margin (1) 7.8% 8.2% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings 10,998 11,483 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per share (2) 0.26 0.27 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Non-IFRS financial measures. Refer to the "Non-IFRS financial measures" and the "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" sections for further details. (2) 2-for-1 stock split of common shares was effected on May 11, 2016 for shareholders of record as at May 6, 2016. To reflect the effect of the stock split, information pertaining to the number of common shares has been retroactively restated.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

Consolidated sales for the three-month period were $297.2 million, a 12.6% increase compared to the same quarter last year, driven by the sales generated mainly from recent US business acquisitions, resulting in additional sales of $44.5 million or 16.8%. The organic sales were affected, as expected, by the product line changeover in the FinishMaster US segment while the Canadian Automotive Group was affected by a loss of an independent member. Without these impacts, the organic growth would have been positive.

The Corporation generated an EBITDA of $23.2 million for the three-month period of 2017, compared to $21.7 million in 2016, an increase of 6.8%. The EBITDA margin decrease of 0.4% is attributable to higher stock-based compensation due to a share price appreciation, lower absorption of fixed costs in relation to the organic growth, and a different revenue mix. These factors were offset by optimized buying conditions, accretive business acquisitions, and lower information technology expenses.

Net earnings of $11.0 million decreased by 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year, and were impacted by additional amortization and finance costs related to recent business acquisitions.

Free cash flows increased to $22.2 million compared to $19.4 million in 2016, and are mainly related to improved operating income from accretive business acquisitions.

Segmented Results

FinishMaster US recorded sales of $199.7 million, up 15.2% from the same quarter in 2016, strengthened by the recent business acquisitions representing a growth of 23.7%. The product line changeover impacted sales by approximately 7.7%. EBITDA for this segment reached $23.3 million, up 12.4% from 2016. EBITDA margin decreased by 0.3%, the result of lower fixed costs absorption related to the organic growth as well as evolving revenue mix from growing multi-shop owners. These factors were compensated by improved buying conditions that enrich the gross margin. FinishMaster US pursued the expansion of its network during the three-month period of 2017, enlarging its footprint and reinforcing its position in major markets.

Sales for the Canadian Automotive Group were $97.5 million, compared to $90.6 million in 2016, an increase of 7.6%, and a direct result of the recent business acquisitions and the conversion effect of the Canadian dollar. The organic growth for the corporate stores was positive, a direct result of the committed leadership team and corporate stores strategy. Excluding the impact of the loss of an independent member, the Canadian Automotive Group organic growth would approximate 3.4%, resulting from a mix of current customer growth and new independent members joining the network. The EBITDA margin decrease of 2.1% compared to 2016 is mainly related to higher stock-based compensation (while the 2016 expenses benefited from a decline in share price), different revenue mix offsetting the contribution from recent business acquisitions and ongoing investments required in relation to the corporate store initiative. These factors were compensated by lower information technology expenses. Once the integration of the corporate stores and the implementation of the new point of sales systems will be completed, additional synergies and efficiency are expected.

DIVIDENDS

On May 3, 2017, the Uni-Select Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.0925 per share payable on July 18, 2017 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2017. This dividend is an eligible dividend for tax purposes.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada. In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and corporate stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops and stores through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners. In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of automotive refinish corporate stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,000 collision repair centre customers. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-IFRS MEASURES

The information included in this Press release contains certain financial measures that are inconsistent with IFRS. Non-IFRS financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities.

Organic growth - This measure consists of quantifying the increase in pro forma consolidated sales between two given periods, excluding the impact of acquisitions, sales and disposals of stores, exchange-rate fluctuations and when necessary, the variance in the number of billing days. This measure enables Uni-Select to evaluate the intrinsic trend in the sales generated by its operational base in comparison with the rest of the market. Determining the rate of organic growth, based on findings that Management regards as reasonable, may differ from the actual rate of organic growth.

EBITDA - This measure represents net earnings excluding finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes. This measure is a financial indicator of a corporation's ability to service and incur debt. It should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to sales or net earnings, as an indicator of operating performance or cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity, but as additional information.

EBITDA margin - The EBITDA margin is a percentage corresponding to the ratio of the EBITDA to sales.

Free cash flows - This measure corresponds to the cash flows from operating activities according to the consolidated statements of cash flows adjusted for the following items: changes in working capital items, acquisitions of property and equipment and difference between amounts paid for post-employment benefits and current year expenses. Uni-Select considers the free cash flows to be a good indicator of financial strength and of operating performance because it shows the amount of funds available to manage growth in working capital, pay dividends, repay debt, reinvest in the Corporation and capitalize on various market opportunities that arise. The free cash flows exclude certain variances in working capital items (such as trade and other receivables, inventory and trade and other payables) and other funds generated and used according to the statements of cash flows. Therefore, it should not be considered as an alternative to the consolidated statements of cash flows, or as a measure of liquidity, but as additional information.

Total net debt - This measure consists of long-term debt, including the portion due within a year, net of cash.

The following table presents a reconciliation of organic growth.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First quarter ============================================================================ 2017 2016 -------------------- FinishMaster US 199,702 173,413 Canadian Automotive Group 97,498 90,617 -------------------- Sales 297,200 264,030 -------------------- % -------------------- Sales variance 33,170 12.6 Conversion effect of the Canadian dollar (2,931) (1.1) Number of billing days (1,045) (0.5) Acquisitions and others (44,477) (16.8) -------------------- Consolidated organic growth (15,283) (5.8) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First quarter ============================================================================ 2017 2016 % ----------------------- Net earnings 10,998 11,483 Income tax expense 5,787 6,889 Depreciation and amortization 4,802 2,834 Finance costs, net 1,586 497 ----------------------- EBITDA 23,173 21,703 6.8 EBITDA margin 7.8% 8.2% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flows.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- First quarter ============================================================================ 2017 2016 -------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 3,183 (7,641) Changes in working capital 20,292 28,560 -------------------- 23,475 20,919 Acquisitions of property and equipment (1,217) (1,599) Difference between amounts paid for post-employment benefits and current period expenses (106) 108 -------------------- Free cash flows 22,152 19,428 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts, Quarter ended unaudited) March 31, ============================================================================ 2017 2016 ------------------ Sales 297,200 264,030 Purchases, net of changes in inventories 203,283 183,966 ------------------ Gross margin 93,917 80,064 Employee benefits 48,565 39,709 Other operating expenses 22,179 18,652 ------------------ Earnings before finance costs, depreciation and amortization and income taxes 23,173 21,703 ------------------ Finance costs, net 1,586 497 Depreciation and amortization 4,802 2,834 ------------------ Earnings before income taxes 16,785 18,372 Income tax expense 5,787 6,889 ------------------ Net earnings 10,998 11,483 ================== Earnings per share (basic and diluted) 0.26 0.27 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) Basic 42,247 43,017 Diluted 42,414 43,242 ============================================================================

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quarter ended (In thousands of US dollars, unaudited) March 31, ============================================================================ 2017 2016 ------------------ Net earnings 10,998 11,483 ------------------ Other comprehensive income Items that will subsequently be reclassified to net earnings: Unrealized exchange gains on the translation of financial statements to the presentation currency 1,862 12,303 Items that will not subsequently be reclassified to net earnings: Actuarial gains of defined benefit pension plans (net of income tax of $16 ($152 in 2016)) 68 396 ------------------ Total other comprehensive income 1,930 12,699 ------------------ Comprehensive income 12,928 24,182 ================== ============================================================================

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attributable to shareholders ------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated other (In thousands of US Share Contributed Retained comprehensive Total dollars, unaudited) capital surplus earnings income (loss) equity ============================================================================ Balance, December 31, 2015 97,864 3,588 371,997 (36,471) 436,978 ------------------------------------------------------- Net earnings - - 11,483 - 11,483 Other comprehensive income - - 396 12,303 12,699 ------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income - - 11,879 12,303 24,182 Contributions by and distributions to shareholders: Repurchase and cancellation of shares (1,177) - (11,611) - (12,788) Issuance of shares 593 - - - 593 Dividends - - (2,517) - (2,517) Stock-based compensation - 276 - - 276 ------------------------------------------------------- (584) 276 (14,128) - (14,436) ------------------------------------------------------- Balance, March 31, 2016 97,280 3,864 369,748 (24,168) 446,724 ======================================================= Balance, December 31, 2016 96,924 4,260 401,420 (30,242) 472,362 Net earnings - - 10,998 - 10,998 Other comprehensive income - - 68 1,862 1,930 ------------------------------------------------------- Comprehensive income - - 11,066 1,862 12,928 Contributions by and distributions to shareholders: Issuance of shares 380 - - - 380 Dividends - - (2,715) - (2,715) Stock-based compensation - 185 - - 185 ------------------------------------------------------- 380 185 (2,715) - (2,150) ------------------------------------------------------- Balance, March 31, 2017 97,304 4,445 409,771 (28,380) 483,140 ======================================================= ============================================================================

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Quarter ended (In thousands of US dollars, unaudited) March 31, ============================================================================ 2017 2016 -------------------- OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net earnings 10,998 11,483 Non-cash items: Finance costs, net 1,586 497 Depreciation and amortization 4,802 2,834 Income tax expense 5,787 6,889 Amortization of incentives granted to customers 4,601 3,150 Other non-cash items (25) (878) Changes in working capital items (20,292) (28,560) Interest paid (1,229) (274) Income taxes paid (3,045) (2,782) -------------------- Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 3,183 (7,641) -------------------- INVESTING ACTIVITIES Business acquisitions (66,082) (50,943) Net balance of purchase price (3,405) (156) Cash held in escrow (8,477) (848) Advances to merchant members and incentives granted to customers (7,604) (4,565) Reimbursement of advances to merchant members 270 473 Net acquisitions of property and equipment (1,219) (1,598) Acquisitions and development of intangible assets (829) (494) -------------------- Cash flows used in investing activities (87,346) (58,131) -------------------- FINANCING ACTIVITIES Increase in long-term debt 116,494 9,683 Repayment of long-term debt (40,181) (11,629) Net decrease in merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund (196) (383) Repurchase and cancellation of shares - (12,788) Issuance of shares 380 593 Dividends paid (2,726) (2,378) -------------------- Cash flows from (used in) financing activities 73,771 (16,902) -------------------- Effects of fluctuations in exchange rates on cash 11 504 -------------------- Net decrease in cash (10,381) (82,170) Cash, beginning of period 22,325 91,432 -------------------- Cash, end of period 11,944 9,262 ==================== ============================================================================

UNI-SELECT INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (In thousands of US dollars, unaudited) March 31, Dec. 31, ============================================================================ 2017 2016 -------------------- ASSETS Current assets: Cash 11,944 22,325 Cash held in escrow 22,969 14,486 Trade and other receivables 159,740 146,130 Income taxes receivable 13,412 16,751 Inventory 341,997 330,808 Prepaid expenses 5,367 4,893 -------------------- Total current assets 555,429 535,393 Investments and advances to merchant members 32,494 28,651 Property and equipment 43,254 41,982 Intangible assets 114,035 101,158 Goodwill 279,483 243,807 Derivative financial instruments 1,011 - Deferred tax assets 22,784 22,743 -------------------- TOTAL ASSETS 1,048,490 973,734 ==================== LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Trade and other payables 285,011 311,367 Balance of purchase price, net 39,117 25,303 Provision for restructuring and other charges 576 775 Dividends payable 2,704 2,673 Current portion of long-term debt and merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund 3,731 3,817 -------------------- Total current liabilities 331,139 343,935 Long-term employee benefit obligations 17,941 16,802 Long-term debt 207,247 130,572 Merchant members' deposits in the guarantee fund 5,188 5,319 Derivative financial instruments - 359 Deferred tax liabilities 3,835 4,385 -------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 565,350 501,372 -------------------- EQUITY Share capital 97,304 96,924 Contributed surplus 4,445 4,260 Retained earnings 409,771 401,420 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (28,380) (30,242) -------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 483,140 472,362 -------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 1,048,490 973,734 ==================== ============================================================================

