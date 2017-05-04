

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $100.4 million, or $0.44 per share. This was higher than $96.5 million, or $0.43 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $853.9 million. This was up from $843.8 million last year.



Alliant Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $100.4 Mln. vs. $96.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.43 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $853.9 Mln vs. $843.8 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 - $2.06



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX