

American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) revealed a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $93 million, or $0.52 per share. This was higher than $82 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $756 million. This was up from $743 million last year.



American Water Works Company, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $93 Mln. vs. $82 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.4% -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $756 Mln vs. $743 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.98 to $3.08



