CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/03/17 -- Veresen Inc. ("Veresen") (TSX: VSN) is pleased to announce that at its annual meeting of shareholders held in Calgary, Alberta on May 3, 2017, all the nominees listed in its notice of meeting and information circular dated March 14, 2017, were elected as directors of Veresen, the results being as follows:

Votes Nominee Votes For % For Withheld % Withheld Don Althoff 171,719,434 99.93 127,726 0.07 Doug Arnell 171,599,971 99.86 247,189 0.14 J. Paul Charron 170,585,455 99.27 1,261,705 0.73 Maureen E. Howe 171,725,593 99.93 121,567 0.07 Rebecca A. McDonald 171,634,922 99.88 212,238 0.12 Stephen W.C. Mulherin 169,657,083 98.73 2,190,077 1.27 Henry W. Sykes 168,591,513 98.11 3,255,647 1.89 Bertrand A. Valdman 170,163,511 99.02 1,683,649 0.98 Thierry Vandal 171,664,085 99.89 183,075 0.11

About Veresen Inc.

Veresen is a publicly-traded dividend paying corporation based in Calgary, Alberta that owns and operates energy infrastructure assets across North America. Veresen is engaged in three principal businesses: a pipeline transportation business comprised of interests in the Alliance Pipeline, the Ruby Pipeline and the Alberta Ethane Gathering System; a midstream business which includes a partnership interest in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership which owns assets in western Canada, and an ownership interest in Aux Sable, which owns a world-class natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction facility near Chicago, and other natural gas and NGL processing energy infrastructure; and a power business comprised of a portfolio of assets in Canada. Veresen is also developing Jordan Cove LNG, a 7.8 million tonne per annum natural gas liquefaction facility proposed to be constructed in Coos Bay, Oregon, and the associated Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline. In the normal course of business, Veresen regularly evaluates and pursues acquisition and development opportunities.

Veresen's Common Shares, Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series A, Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series C, and Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares, Series E trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "VSN", "VSN.PR.A", "VSN.PR.C" and "VSN.PR.E", respectively. For further information, please visit www.vereseninc.com.

