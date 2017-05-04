According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global PPE market for oil and gas industryis projected to grow to USD 9.7 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global PPE Market for Oil and Gas Industry 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Personal protective equipment is worn by workers to protect themselves from occupational, as well as household hazards. The global PPE market for the oil and gas industry is expected to be driven by the stringent and comprehensive safety regulations that enforce employers to provide necessary PPE for workers.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global PPE market for oil and gas industry into the following segments:

Head, eye, and face protection

Respiratory protection

Fall protection

Protective clothing

Hand and arm protection

Hearing protection

Foot and leg protection

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global PPE market for oil and gas industry are discussed below:

Head, eye, and face protection

"Head, eye, and face protection equipment occupied a majority 22% of the global market and is expected to continue its dominance through the forecast period. The major types of head, eye, and face protection equipment include safety spectacles, face shields, hard hats, welding shields, and bump caps," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

The vendors in the market are currently exploring various material technologies to optimize weight, comfort, and performance of PPE gear. For instance, vendors of safety eyewear are incorporating cushioned materials at all points of contact, in addition to offering products with soft material-based nosepieces for enhanced comfort.

Respiratory protection

Workers in the oil and gas industry are exposed to various respiratory threats, including exposure to hydrogen sulfide, mercury vapor, silica, and drilling fluid. Employers ensure that all the workers on the floor are equipped with OSHA- and NIOSH-compliant respirators to minimize the impact of such harmful chemicals. These respirators and masks effectively filter out chemicals and other contaminants and provide a supply of clean breathing air to the wearers. The fall in oil prices has led to its increased demand, which is positively impacting the respiratory protection market.

Fall protection

"The fall protection segment of the market is expected to be worth USD 1.7 billion by 2021, driven by the need to protect workers working on access platforms and equipment located high above the ground," says Neelesh.

Working from a height poses fall hazards, such as climbing and working from derrick, unprotected sides and edges, and uneven working surfaces. Various organizations including OSHA, have constantly been introducing reforms to reduce occupational hazards caused by falls, trips, and slips, which is positively impacting the growth of fall protection PPE gear.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

3M

Honeywell

MSA

