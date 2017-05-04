SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - May 03, 2017) -

What:

Achronix will be presenting Reprogrammable Logic in a RISC-V based SoC

Who

Volkan Oktem - Achronix Semiconductor

When

May 9 th at 4:00pm

Where:

Shanghai China

Abstract

With the RISC-V architecture gaining momentum as a mainstream embedded processor technology, we discuss how Speedcore' embedded FPGA (eFPGA) could be used in a RISC-V based SoC for processor and algorithm acceleration in computationally intensive environments. Examples include embedding Speedcore between system interconnect and various peripheral devices such as PCIe, Ethernet, SATA; using the Speedcore IP core as a custom coprocessor implementing new instructions and as a custom accelerator for application-specific programming.

About Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

Achronix is a privately held, fabless semiconductor corporation based in Santa Clara, California. The Company developed its FPGA technology which is the basis of the Speedster22i FPGAs and Speedcore eFPGA technology. All Achronix FPGA products are supported by its ACE design tools that include integrated support for Synopsys Synplify Pro. The company has sales offices and representatives in the United States, Europe, and China, and has a research and design office in Bangalore, India. Find out more at https://www.achronix.com.

