Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal Scotch whisky market 2017-2021report. This market research report also lists 10 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503006520/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global Scotch whisky market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive vendor landscape

The global Scotch whisky market is consolidated with the presence of many well-known international vendors. These vendors compete on the basis of price, quality, innovation, age, authenticity, distribution, and product promotion. Vendor performance in the market may be affected by changing consumer spending patterns. It may also be affected by consumer tastes; regional, national, and local economic conditions; and demographic trends. Changing economic conditions are affecting customers' living standards and could also affect a vendor's business. Manufacturers have distilleries in Scotland and produce different types of Scotch whisky.

"Intense competition among vendors coupled with rapid technological changes constitutes a significant risk to vendor operations. Therefore, to survive and succeed in a stiff competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors in the market to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition," says Manjunath Reddy, a lead alcoholic beverages research analyst from Technavio.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio market research analysts identify the following key vendors:

Bacardi

Bacardi offers Scotch whisky, white rum, gin, vodka, tequila, and wine. It sells its products in over 150 global markets and operates 29 production facilities in 160 countries, including Germany, France, the US, Scotland, Italy, Spain, and Mexico. Its customers are independent distributors, wholesalers, and retail outlets, including major grocers, convenience stores, hotels, restaurants, and duty-free shops and stores.

Beam Suntory

Beam Suntory manufactures and retails distilled spirits globally. The leading brands of the company are DYC Whisky, DeKuyper Cordials and Liqueurs, Jim Beam Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Maker's Mark Bourbon, Laphroaig Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Kilbeggan Irish Whiskey, Sauza Tequila, Pinnacle Vodka and Gin, and Canadian Club Whisky.

Diageo

Diageo is a premium drinks company. The company has a wide portfolio of international and local brands. Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff are the two top brands owned by the company. It offers a broad range of alcohol beverages that include spirits (brandy, cognac, gin, liqueurs, rum, schnapps, spirit drinks, tequila, vodka, whiskey, and reserve), beer, and wine. Its products are sold in more than 180 countries.

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard offers vodka, rum, gin, champagne, bitter, and brandy. The company is a leader in the US market. Pernod Ricard has five distribution channels such as on-trade (which is mainly through hotels, bars, restaurants, and night clubs), off-trade (large retailers and specialist stores), travel trail, home trade, and e-commerce.

William Grant Sons

William Grant Sons is an independent, family-owned Scottish company headquartered in the UK. William Grant was the founder of the company. It distils Scotch whisky as well as other category spirits. Some of the popular brands of Scotch whiskies are Glenfiddich, THE BALVENIE, and Grant's.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Organic Wine Market 2017-2021

Global Low-Alcohol Beverages Market 2017-2021

Alcohol Beverages Market in US 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like foodfood service, and non-alcoholic beverages. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170503006520/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com