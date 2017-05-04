

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) reported a profit for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $318.03 million, or $0.29 per share. This was up from $123.35 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 51.4% to $587.73 million. This was up from $388.14 million last year.



Annaly Capital Management Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $318.03 Mln. vs. $123.35 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 157.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 163.6% -Revenue (Q1): $587.73 Mln vs. $388.14 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 51.4%



