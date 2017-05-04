

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Cable Corp. (BGC) reported earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $44.7 million, or $0.27 per share. This was up from $41.6 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 90.2% to $98.2 million. This was down from $1002.7 million last year.



General Cable Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $44.7 Mln. vs. $41.6 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.27 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.1% -Revenue (Q1): $98.2 Mln vs. $1002.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -90.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.15 to $0.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $925 to $975 Mln



