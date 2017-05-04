

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stoneridge Inc. (SRI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $10.7 million, or $0.38 per share. This was up from $7.24 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 25.6% to $204.31 million. This was up from $162.62 million last year.



Stoneridge Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $10.7 Mln. vs. $7.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.8% -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.26 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.2% -Revenue (Q1): $204.31 Mln vs. $162.62 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 25.6%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.30 Full year revenue guidance: $775 - $795 Mln



