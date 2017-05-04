

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LSI Corporation (LSI) announced earnings for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $58.28 million, or $1.26 per share. This was up from $47.24 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 29.5% to $128.32 million. This was up from $99.12 million last year.



LSI Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $58.28 Mln. vs. $47.24 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.26 vs. $1.22 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.3% -Revenue (Q1): $128.32 Mln vs. $99.12 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 29.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.26 and $1.22



