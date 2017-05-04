

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Howard Hughes Corp. (HHC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $71.04 million, or $1.66 per share. This was higher than $69.39 million, or $1.64 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $231.76 million. This was down from $239.67 million last year.



Howard Hughes Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $71.04 Mln. vs. $69.39 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.4% -EPS (Q1): $1.66 vs. $1.64 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.2% -Revenue (Q1): $231.76 Mln vs. $239.67 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -3.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX