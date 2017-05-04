

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MDU Resources (MDU) released a profit for its first quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $37.2 million, or $0.19 per share. This was up from $24.7 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $937.9 billion. This was up from $860.2 billion last year.



MDU Resources earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $37.2 Mln. vs. $24.7 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 50.6% -EPS (Q1): $0.19 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 46.2% -Revenue (Q1): $937.9 Bln vs. $860.2 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 to $1.25



