sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 04.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 562 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

24,061 Euro		-0,147
-0,61 %
WKN: 858925 ISIN: US5526901096 Ticker-Symbol: MRE 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,893
24,255
03.05.
23,933
24,157
03.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MDU RESOURCES GROUP INC24,061-0,61 %